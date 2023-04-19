Man Who Shot Kaylin Gillis After Car Pulled into His Driveway Has 'Not Shown Any Remorse': Police

Kaylin Gillis, 20, died Saturday night after Kevin Monahan fired two shotgun rounds from his porch in Hebron, N.Y., into the vehicle in which Gillis was a passenger

Published on April 19, 2023 04:24 PM
Kaylin Gillis
Kaylin Gillis. Photo: Facebook

The man responsible for fatally shooting an Upstate New York woman after the vehicle in which she was a passenger mistakenly pulled into his driveway has shown no remorse, say police.

Kaylin Gillis died Saturday night after police say Kevin Monahan fired two shotgun rounds from his rural Hebron, N.Y., porch into the vehicle in which Gillis was riding with her boyfriend.

Monahan, 65, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of the 20-year-old aspiring veterinarian.

His attorney, Kurt Mausert, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, but he told WTEN-TV that Monahan "was involved in a series of tragic mistakes, made by more than one person, that resulted in the death of a young lady."

Said Mausert, "He feels terrible that a life was lost."

It's unclear if he entered a plea to the charge on Monahan's behalf.

Monahan was denied bail Wednesday, according to WRGB-TV.

Citing District Attorney Tony Jordan, there is a possibility more charges against Monahan may be filed, the outlet reports.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/kaylin-gillis Kaylin Gillis
Kaylin Gillis. gofundme

During a press conference Monday, Washington County Sheriff Jeffrey Murphy said when deputies arrived at the scene, the suspect was "not cooperative. He would not come out and talk to patrols."

Now, Murphy has also accused Monahan of lacking empathy for Gillis' killing.

"[He], quite frankly, has not shown any remorse in this case," Murphy told CNN.

Gillis is memorialized in her obituary as an animal lover and Disney fanatic who "knew every movie, hero and princess ever created."

She "left this world far before her time, her hopes and dreams left with her, due to a senseless act."

A celebration of life is planned for Friday.

