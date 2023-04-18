Woman, 20, Killed After Vehicle Pulled into Wrong Driveway Remembered as 'Beautiful, Sweet and Loving'

Loved ones are mourning the loss of an Upstate New York woman who was fatally shot after the vehicle she was riding in mistakenly pulled into the wrong driveway over the weekend.

Kaylin Gillis died from a single gunshot wound Saturday night, the Washington County Sheriff's Office announced in a news release.

Authorities arrested Kevin Monahan, the homeowner whose Hebron, N.Y., driveway the car allegedly pulled into, after they say he fired two shots into the vehicle, one of which struck and killed the 20-year-old woman.

Monahan, 65, who authorities say was "uncooperative with the investigation and refused to exit his residence for several hours" has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with her death.

Attorney information for Monahan was not immediately available and it's unclear if he entered a plea to the charge.

Since news of Gillis' alleged murder spread, friends and family have flooded social media with tributes.

"Rest in Peace my baby girl. Daddy loves you so much," Gillis' father Andrew Gillis wrote on Facebook.

Family friend Chuchay Stark remembered the victim as a "beautiful, sweet, and loving person… you have grown so much and yet have the very same sweet smile."

Gillis' cousin Haleigh Eustis wrote in a social media tribute, "Kaylin was a person who shaped my childhood so immensely. It hurts so much to know she can't spread the joy she had spread to me in my younger years anymore."

According to WNYT-TV, Gillis was previously an honor roll student in the Schuylerville Central School District.

In a statement obtained by the Times-Union of Albany, Superintendent Gregg Barthelmas described her as "a beloved member of our school community, a talented artist, and a kind, compassionate person. Kaylin has two younger siblings in the district, who we will surround with our love and support in the coming days, weeks, and months."