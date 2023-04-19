Kaylin Gillis' Boyfriend Relives Her Final Moments: 'Thought We Were at the Right Address'

Blake Walsh, 19, told NBC News that the group he was with was leaving 65-year-old Kevin Monahan's remote property when shots rang out Saturday night

By
Published on April 19, 2023 08:37 AM
https://www.gofundme.com/f/kaylin-gillis Kaylin Gillis
Kaylin Gillis. Photo: gofundme

The boyfriend of Kaylin Gillis is speaking out about her tragic final moments.

Blake Walsh, 19, told NBC News that his "world was taken from" him on Saturday night, when his girlfriend of four years was shot and killed after the group she was traveling with mistakenly turned their cars into the wrong driveway in rural Hebron, N.Y.

"We thought we were at the right address," Walsh said. "We didn't have any cell service to figure it out. As soon as we figured it out that we were at the wrong location, we started to leave, and that's when everything happened."

Kevin Monahan, 65, allegedly fired two shots in the direction of the car that 20-year-old Gillis was traveling in, Walsh added, as well as at his friend's vehicle.

"My friend said, 'They're shooting — go!' I tried to step on the gas as fast as I could, and that's when the fatal shot came through," Walsh said.

Kevin D. Monahan
Kevin Monahan. Washington County Sheriff's Office

Residents who live near the remote property say the terrain is only familiar to those who live there, The New York Times reported. The vehicles were descending Monahan's steep driveway when the shooting occurred, the outlet added.

"I want to believe it was instant. I'm hoping it was. I'm praying it was," Walsh told NBC about the moment Gillis was shot.

Afterward, he frantically drove five miles before his group of friends was able to connect with 911 and get help. Gillis had been shot in the neck and was later pronounced dead by medical staff.

Now, Walsh — who said he had "high hopes" of being with Gillis for the rest of his life — wants others to know about what has been taken from him.

"I want the world to know how good of a person she really was and how much she impacted everybody who had the fortunate opportunity to be in her life," he told NBC News.

Monahan's attorney Kurt Mausert said his client did not intend to hurt anyone. Monahan pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder charges on Sunday and is being held in the Warren County jail.

"When you have a victim and a tragedy, the thing everyone wants is a villain, but not every time there's a victim and tragedy is there a villain," Mausert said, per ABC News. "A number of errors were made that were unintentional."

Meanwhile, Monahan will appear in court for a bail hearing on Wednesday, and Walsh plans to be there as well.

"I need to see who took my girlfriend away from me. I need to look at him," he said.

