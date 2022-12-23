Girl, 15, Pleads Guilty to Killing Beloved Honor Roll Student Who Was Cheerleading Star

A 15-year girl pleaded guilty on Tuesday to first-degree manslaughter in the April fatal stabbing of an honor roll student who was a cheerleading star, according to a statement from prosecutors in New York's Westchester County.

"The defendant has taken responsibility for ending the life of Kayla Green and now faces consequences for this tragic and devastating incident," District Attorney Miriam E. Roach said in a statement. "We hope the families of all impacted by this senseless violence can begin the journey to healing."

The defendant, who is not being named because she is a minor, has been promised a sentence of three to nine years in state prison when she is sentenced on Jan. 24, according to the statement.

The Journal News reports Green, 16, was a captain of the junior varsity cheerleading team at Mount Vernon High School, and the defendant was a member of an independent cheerleading team Green had previously been a part of.

Prosecutors have said the stabbing occurred minutes after Green participated in a celebration for Mount Vernon's state champion basketball team, according to CBS2 New York. The defendant stabbed Green with a knife she'd previously shown off on social media.

Green was stabbed in the back and side. Despite an officer's efforts to get involved in the altercation, Green died on her way to the hospital.

Prosecutors said the defendant also stabbed another teen during the incident, but those charges against her were dropped because of her age. News 12 The Bronx reported at the time that the other teen was Green's best friend, who was expected to recover from her injuries. The friend's mother, Nicole Duncan, told the station that after the incident her daughter "will never be the same."

A GoFundMe set up by Green's family described her as an "honor roll student and a talented dancer" who was "loved and admired by everyone in her community, school and family."

According to the page, Green had just celebrated her 16th birthday three weeks earlier.