Girl, 15, Pleads Guilty to Killing Beloved Honor Roll Student Who Was Cheerleading Star

Kayla Green was fatally stabbed on April 8, three weeks after turning 16

By Greg Hanlon
Published on December 23, 2022 11:05 AM
Kayla Green
Kayla Green. Photo: GoFundMe

A 15-year girl pleaded guilty on Tuesday to first-degree manslaughter in the April fatal stabbing of an honor roll student who was a cheerleading star, according to a statement from prosecutors in New York's Westchester County.

"The defendant has taken responsibility for ending the life of Kayla Green and now faces consequences for this tragic and devastating incident," District Attorney Miriam E. Roach said in a statement. "We hope the families of all impacted by this senseless violence can begin the journey to healing."

The defendant, who is not being named because she is a minor, has been promised a sentence of three to nine years in state prison when she is sentenced on Jan. 24, according to the statement.

The Journal News reports Green, 16, was a captain of the junior varsity cheerleading team at Mount Vernon High School, and the defendant was a member of an independent cheerleading team Green had previously been a part of.

Prosecutors have said the stabbing occurred minutes after Green participated in a celebration for Mount Vernon's state champion basketball team, according to CBS2 New York. The defendant stabbed Green with a knife she'd previously shown off on social media.

Green was stabbed in the back and side. Despite an officer's efforts to get involved in the altercation, Green died on her way to the hospital.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Prosecutors said the defendant also stabbed another teen during the incident, but those charges against her were dropped because of her age. News 12 The Bronx reported at the time that the other teen was Green's best friend, who was expected to recover from her injuries. The friend's mother, Nicole Duncan, told the station that after the incident her daughter "will never be the same."

A GoFundMe set up by Green's family described her as an "honor roll student and a talented dancer" who was "loved and admired by everyone in her community, school and family."

According to the page, Green had just celebrated her 16th birthday three weeks earlier.

Related Articles
Kayla Green
Beloved Honors Student Is Fatally Stabbed 3 Weeks After Turning 16, Suspect Is 15-Year-Old Girl 
Sandyhook 10th anniversary
Sandy Hook 10 Years Later: Remembering the 89 Students Killed in School Shootings From that Day Until Now
Ex-Texas Police Officer Convicted of Manslaughter for Atatiana Jefferson's Death
Ex-Texas Police Officer Convicted of Manslaughter for Atatiana Jefferson's Death
Diane Cusick, Richard Cottingham
'Torso Killer' Pleads Guilty to Killing N.Y. Dance Instructor, Confesses to 4 More Murders
Fanta Bility
Three Ex-Police Officers Plead Guilty in Fatal Shooting of 8-Year-Old Girl Who Was Hit with Stray Bullet
David Bonola, Orsolya Gaal
Handyman Admits Killing N.Y. Mom, Stuffing Her in Duffel Bag After 'Heated' Argument over Their Affair
US School Shooting Michigan
Oxford High School Shooting Suspect Ethan Crumbley to Plead Guilty to Charges, Prosecutors Say
Rhona Fantone
Woman Stabbed to Death by Husband Called Sister and Said: 'Tell My Kids I Love Them'
A general view of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School as staff and teachers prepare for the return of students in Parkland, Florida on February 27, 2018. Florida's Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school will reopen on February 28, 2018 two weeks after 17 people were killed in a shooting by former student, Nikolas Cruz, leaving 17 people dead and 15 injured on February 14, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / RHONA WISE (Photo credit should read RHONA WISE/AFP via Getty Images)
Fla. Judge Formally Sentences Parkland School Shooter to Life in Prison with No Possibility for Parole
Danielle Paruolo
After Counseling Session, Husband and Wife Argued Over Divorce. Then He Allegedly Stabbed Her to Death
angelo-colon-ortiz.jpg
Mass. Man Gets Life in Prison for 2016 Killing of Google Employee Vanessa Marcotte
Lisa Banes
Electric Scooter Rider Pleads Guilty to Killing 'Gone Girl' Actress Lisa Banes
Pieper Lewis
Teen Sex Trafficking Victim Who Killed Alleged Rapist Faces Long Prison Sentence
Pieper Lewis gives her Allocution during a sentencing hearing, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. The Des Moines teen pleaded guilty to killing her alleged rapist in June 2020.
Pieper Lewis, Sex Trafficking Victim Who Killed Alleged Rapist, Escapes from Custody
Letrell Duncan
16-Year-Old New Jersey Basketball Standout is Shot and Killed, Killer Still at Large
Pieper Lewis
Iowa Girl Who Killed Man Who Repeatedly Raped Her Avoids Prison, But Must Pay His Family $150,000