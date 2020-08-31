Pregnant Wash. Woman Vanished a Day Before First Sonogram

Relatives say Kassandra Cantrell suddenly stopped using all social media

Authorities in Washington state are asking for the public's help as their search continues for Kassandra Cantrell, a 33-year-old pregnant woman who hasn't been seen since Aug. 25.

According to police, Cantrell was reported missing on Aug. 27, one day after she'd missed an appointment for her first sonogram.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Relatives told detectives they had not heard from the pregnant Parkland woman for days, and noticed she suddenly stopped using all social media, which was unusual.

In a statement, the Pierce County Sheriff's Office confirmed they found Cantrell's unoccupied white Mazda sedan late Thursday night, not far from a highway overpass near the Tacoma Dome.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance video from area businesses, searching for any footage showing Cantrell or her vehicle.

Cantrell was last seen at about 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 25, as she drove away from her family's Parkland residence.

According to authorities, "Cantrell's friends believe that she may have planned to go to a grocery store, but there have been no records of financial activity to verify that she went shopping."

Cantrell is white and stands 5 feet 7 inches tall. She weighs around 180 lbs. and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Detectives confirm in the statement there has been no activity on Cantrell's cell phone since the day she went missing.

That hasn't stopped Cantrell's family from calling her phone, said her mother, Marie Smith, in an interview with KIRO.

"I still call her, so does her brother," Smith said. "We call her phone just to see. It shut off."

Smith admits she's worried about her only daughter.

"What I hope, worst-case scenario, is that maybe she was carjacked and she's just hurt somewhere," Smith said.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Authorities haven't indicated what they think happened to Cantrell.

No arrests have been made in connection with her disappearance.