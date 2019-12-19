Boyfriend, 23, Allegedly Helped Girl Stage N.Y.C. Abduction to Avoid Move to Honduras: Sources

Image zoom Karol Sanchez NYPD Crime Stoppers

The kidnapping hoax involving a 16-year-old girl in New York City was allegedly planned by the teen and her 23-year-old boyfriend so the pair could be together, NYPD police sources tell PEOPLE.

According to the sources, the girl, Karol Sanchez, was upset her mother planned to move them back to their native Honduras and wanted to stay in the United States with her boyfriend, who has not been publicly named.

Sanchez’s story captivated the city and prompted an AMBER Alert after the NYPD released harrowing surveillance footage from Monday night, showing the young girl appearing to be kidnapped right off the street in the Bronx while her mother tries to fend off the abductors.

On Tuesday, Sanchez was found safe and unharmed in a Bronx park. Subsequently, she allegedly confessed to police in the Bronx’s 40th Precinct that the kidnapping was staged.

According to the sources, Sanchez had been shaken up by the intense media coverage of her disappearance and showed up at a relative’s home before she was found in the park.

In the footage released by the NYPD, the girl appears to be forced into a car, which drives off. According to the NYPD sources, the boyfriend was one of the men in the car.

Police are searching for four suspects including the boyfriend but have not made any arrests.

The sources say the boyfriend has a criminal record and is allegedly a member of a gang.

Witnesses told CBS New York that Sanchez’s mother was visibly distressed following the incident.

“She was just screaming ‘My daughter, my daughter, my God someone please help me.’ She was screaming hysterically. And I was looking, wondering what was going on. She was just screaming in the street,” the witness explained.