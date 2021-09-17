No suspects have been arrested in the fatal shooting of Karli Short

Ex-NFL Star Brandon Short's Daughter Was 5 Months Pregnant When She Was Murdered: 'We Lost 2'

The daughter of former NFL linebacker Brandon Short, who was fatally shot Monday, was pregnant when she died.

On Monday, the former New York Giants player announced on Facebook that his daughter Karli Short had been killed.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"My heart is broken. I've lost the light of my life, my oldest daughter Karli passed away this morning in a senseless act of gun violence," Brandon wrote. "The love she had was so pure and true. The world lost a beautiful soul."

On Thursday, Short revealed that his daughter was five months pregnant.

"We just found out it was a little boy," Brandon told WPXI. "So we lost two."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

According to Allegheny County police, Short was found at around 10:32 a.m. in the 300 block of 25th Street of McKeesport with a gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. An investigation was launched, but no suspects have been named.

"There's a killer on the loose," Brandon said, WPXI reports.

Brandon was a linebacker for Penn State before being drafted by the New York Giants in 2000. He spent four seasons with the Giants and then went to the Carolina Panthers for two seasons. In 2006, he rejoined the Giants for his final NFL season.

He has served on the Penn State Board of Trustees since 2018. As a football player for the university, he was the 1998 Citrus Bowl MVP and earned All-American honors.

Brandon and his family are now planning Karli's memorial services — something he never expected he'd have to do.

"I'm heartbroken, angry. I'm frustrated. I'm scared. I don't know what to do," he said, WPXI reports. "She was funny. She had such a big personality."