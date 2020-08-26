Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Son Charged in Alleged Stabbing of Neighbor, 60, in Fight Over Trash Can

The 28-year-old son of NBA Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar may face prison time after allegedly stabbing an elderly neighbor in June.

On Tuesday, Adam Abdul-Jabbar was charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, one count of carrying a dirk or dagger and three enhancements of inflicting great bodily injury, according to the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

Abdul-Jabbar is accused of attacking a 60-year-old neighbor he shares a driveway with in a dispute over a trash can. The incident allegedly occurred on the night of June 9 when the neighbor asked Abdul-Jabbar about taking out a trash can for his elderly roommate.

“He said, ‘Shut your mouth, I’m gonna stick a knife through your teeth,'” the neighbor, Ray Winsor, told local station KCAL in June. “I said, ‘Really,’ because I thought he was only joking. I’ve known the kid for a long time."

“I turned, and he was on me,” Winsor said. “I thought he was punching me, but he actually had a knife. After the fourth punch, I felt a very sharp pain and noticed blood coming out of me, and then I had one to the top of my head, and I was trying to get back to my house and he was in front of me.”

Winsor suffered from multiple injuries, including a fractured skull and brain bleed. He told KACL he's known Adam Abdul-Jabbar since he was a child.