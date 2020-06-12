Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's Son Arrested, Accused of Stabbing Neighbor

Adam Abdul-Jabbar was booked on suspicion of one count of assault with a deadly weapon

Adam Abdul-Jabbar, the son of NBA Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, was arrested earlier this week for allegedly stabbing his neighbor in California.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, Abdul-Jabbar, 28, was booked on suspicion of one count of assault with a deadly weapon in the June 9 incident. He was released on bond June 10.

Officers responded to a call of a stabbing around 10 p.m. in the 300 block of Calle Guaymas in San Clemente.

“The suspect, who is the neighbor of the victim, was arrested without incident,” a sheriff’s spokesperson tells PEOPLE.

The sheriff’s department said the victim made his own way to the hospital with “multiple non-life threatening injuries.”

The investigation is ongoing.

Abdul-Jabbar has yet to be charged by prosecutors. It was not clear if he has a lawyer to comment on his behalf.