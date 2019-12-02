Kansas Woman Hasn’t Been Seen in 2 Weeks, And Her Car Was Found Abandoned in Arkansas

Image zoom Newton County Sheriff's Office

Authorities in Arkansas are looking for a missing Kansas woman who has not been home in two weeks.

On Tuesday, 51-year-old Sherry Lynn Babcock, of Potwin, was reported missing, Newton County, Arkansas, Sheriff Glenn Wheeler announced Wednesday. Babcock has not been home since Nov. 16 and was last seen in the Searcy, Arkansas, area on November 21.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

On November 22nd, Babcock’s car was found abandoned in Ponca, Arkansas (about 140 miles from Searcy). The vehicle was left unlocked with her purse and other personal belongings inside.

Babcock is described as 5’2″ and 125 pounds with blue eyes and sandy blonde hair.

Anyone who has seen Babcock since Friday, November 22nd is urged to notify the Newton County Sheriff’s Office at (870) 446-5124 or the Butler County, Kansas Sheriff’s Office at (316) 322-4254.