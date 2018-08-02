Kansas Woman Allegedly Kills Roommate After Seeing Texts with Ex-Fiancé Who Jilted Her

A 21-year-old woman is behind bars in Kansas, accused of murdering her roommate after uncovering text messages between the victim and the suspect’s former fiancé.

PEOPLE confirms the allegations against Kristen Jones, whose fiancé recently called off their engagement, ending their relationship after two years.

Jones and her ex continued living together along with their 23-year-old roommate, Miranda Pederson, according to an arrest warrant obtained by PEOPLE.

Investigators allege Jones discovered several messages Pederson had exchanged with her ex, Bryson Harrington, the warrant states. Jones then confronted Pederson on July 30, leading to a physical altercation.

The warrant alleges Jones stabbed Pederson in the hand during the fight. Subsequently, Jones allegedly grabbed her gun and shot Pederson in the back of the head, killing her instantly.

Harrington was not home at the time.

Police allege in the warrant that Jones called her mother after the killing and expressed suicidal thoughts. She also allegedly called Harrington and discussed covering up the crime, the warrant states.

Authorities further allege in the warrant that Jones set her home on fire in an attempt to cover up the crime.

According to the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, responding firefighters battled the blaze, eventually finding Pederson’s body.

Jones was arrested July 30 as she was making her way to Texas and later confessed, the warrant alleges.

She remains in custody without bond.

She is charged with first-degree arson, desecrating a human corpse, which is a misdemeanor, and murder in the first degree.

It was unclear Thursday who her attorney is.