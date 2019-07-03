Kan. Teen Found Dead in Truck Under 'Suspicious' Circumstances Showed No Signs of Injuries: Autopsy

Image zoom Jasmine Mills Facebook

A preliminary autopsy on Jasmine Mills showed no signs of injury to the Kansas teen’s body, authorities say.

Police in Olathe, Kansas, released a statement on Tuesday, indicating it could be weeks before officials can determine the teen’s cause of death because they’re still awaiting the final results of the autopsy.

Mills was discovered dead on Saturday in the passenger compartment of a tractor-trailer truck parked in a Kansas City, Kansas, industrial park. The truck is owned by an adult male who is one of Jasmine’s longtime friends.

No arrests have been made in connection to the teen’s death, which police described as “suspicious.”

According to police, Jasmine was last seen early Thursday morning with the person who owns the truck her body was found in.

Jasmine’s mother, Deanna Peters, told the Kansas City Star Mills often worked odd jobs to make extra cash.

Her daughter, she said, was hired to wake up her friend and then help him throw out trash and clean.

Police ask that anyone who may have information pertinent to this case call either the Olathe Police Department at (913) 971-6950 or Kansas City Metro Crime Stoppers at (816) 474-8477.