Kansas Politician Accused of Biting Officer's Thumb Hard Enough to Break It

A Kansas politician is accused of attacking corrections officers attempting to book her into jail, allegedly breaking the thumb of one officer by biting him, PEOPLE confirms.

Captain Travis Wright of the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office tells PEOPLE that Huron City Councilwoman Carol Fowler, 48, first encountered officers last Friday when they tried to serve a warrant for a court appearance stemming from a 2017 conviction.

Fowler — who owed a fine after being convicted of illegal stopping, parking and standing on a roadway as well as interference with an officer — allegedly became violent toward two deputies, kicking and scratching them and causing one officer to bleed. During the encounter, officers used a Taser on Fowler, says Wright.

Fowler was arrested and taken to the Atchison County Jail, where she allegedly refused orders to comply with the booking process for two days, says Wright. On Monday, when officers tried to get her to hand over jewelry and other personal items, Fowler allegedly attacked them, says Wright.

During the violence, Fowler allegedly bit one officer’s thumb, causing it to break, and also punched another officer, says Wright. The bite, Wright says, was “very dangerous,” triggering “a bunch of protocols we had to jump through” regarding potential tetanus and other infectious diseases.

The officer who was bitten on the thumb received treatment and is back on duty, says Wright.

Fowler is charged with two counts of felony battery on a law enforcement officer in connection with Monday’s incident and misdemeanor battery and interference with arrest in connection with Friday’s, Wright says.

The charges from Monday’s incident carry a potential prison sentence ranging from 31 to 136 months, says Wright.

Fowler is currently in Atchison County Jail with a bond of $25,348. Her next court date hasn’t been set because she is receiving what Wright says is “ongoing [psychological] evaluation.”

She hasn’t entered a plea and does not yet have an attorney, Wright says.

According to the county’s website, Fowler is still a council member. According to Wright, Fowler won election to the city council in tiny Huron with just two votes.