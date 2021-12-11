Kansas Police Officer's German Shepherd Puppy Beheaded in What Authorities Are Calling a 'Targeted Attack'

"The level of cowardice that would lead someone to kill a little puppy named Ranger is astonishing," says Parsons Police Chief Robert Spinks

A young puppy belonging to a Kansas police officer was beheaded in what authorities are calling a "targeted attack."

Earlier this month, the Parsons Police Department said in a press release that they received a call from one of their own employees that their dog had been murdered.

The puppy, the release said, was a purebred black German Shepard — named Ranger — who was approximately 3 months old.

Ranger was reportedly let outside of his residence into a fenced backyard around 7 a.m. local time, police said. Around 2 p.m., however, authorities noted that Ranger's owner found the pup lying in the yard "with its head severed."

Authorities were able to determine that Ranger had his head "sliced off with a sharpened blade at another location" before the perpetrator returned the canine's body to the backyard.

In a statement, Parsons Police Chief Robert Spinks said that authorities have been in contact with surrounding neighbors to try to use home surveillance systems to track down the dog's killer.

"The level of cowardice that would lead someone to kill a little puppy named Ranger is astonishing," he said. "I pray that we get a chance for the judicial system to prosecute this coward and bring them to justice."

Spinks also noted that he believes the dog was targeted because his owner is a police officer. "This is disgusting enough that it was done to an animal in our community, but when you add in that this appears to be a targeted attack on the home and personal property of a police officer, this makes it nothing more than a hate crime," he said.

"Our officers are attacked, hit, kicked, bit, scratched, called every name in the book and even spit on, as a part of our job, but this kind of senseless attack on a puppy at the home of an officer can't be tolerated," Spinks continued. "We just can't allow this to happen as a community."

Whoever killed Ranger could face felony animal cruelty charges, as well as charges for trespassing. The Parsons Police Department is now offering a $1,000 reward for information that will help lead to an arrest.