Kansas Police Officer Allegedly Preyed on Black Women and Girls for Years: 'Terrorized a Community'

Decades after his alleged crimes, a former Kansas City, Kan., policeman is facing federal charges and accusations he sexually harassed or assaulted at least seven Black women and girls while in uniform.

A federal indictment obtained by PEOPLE confirms that Roger Golubski, 69, was charged last week with six counts of deprivation of civil rights stemming from alleged crimes committed during the late 1990s and early 2000s. Five of those charges further accuse Golubski of kidnapping or trying to kidnap the alleged victims.

Golubski has entered not guilty pleas to all of the charges.

The charges are based on allegations from two women, but prosecutors have said they believe there are at least five other alleged victims. All of the alleged victims were Black, according to the indictment.

The indictment alleges Golubski sexually assaulted a girl more than 10 times between 1999 and 2001. The girl was 13 when the alleged abuse began. The indictment alleges Golubski repeatedly threatened the girl, saying he would kill her or her grandmother if she told authorities.

The other alleged victim in the case was raped and sexually assaulted several times over two or three years, according to the indictment. The abuse allegedly began soon after Golubski arrested her two sons.

The Associated Press reports that prosecutors said in court Friday the seven other alleged victims said they were sexually abused by Golubski from the 1980s through 2004.

One of the alleged victims, according to the AP, told investigators Golubski allegedly threatened to take her children away, prosecutors said.

On Monday, prosecutors argued in court Golubski should not be released from jail while he awaits trial, the AP reports. They had filed a motion last week, seen by PEOPLE, saying he brandished a gun during some of the alleged sexual assaults.

Golubski's lawyer, Tom Lemon, told the judge Monday that his client is recovering from quintuple bypass surgery, and needs to be home.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Hunting countered that Golubski would receive medical care while in custody, and told the court, "Mr. Golubski has terrorized a community for a long, long time."

Golubski was granted release, but must remain at home and refrain from having any contact with his alleged victims.

If convicted, Golubski, who retired in 2010, faces a possible life sentence.

