'Reckless' Kan. Mom Guilty of Murder After 2-Year-Old's Accidental Methadone Overdose

Kimberly Compass will be sentenced Aug. 12 for her son Zayden's death

A 25-year-old Kansas woman is facing a possible life sentence after jurors found her guilty of first-degree felony murder in the 2019 methadone ingestion death of her 2-year-old son.

According to The Wichita Eagle, the Associated Press, and KWCH, it took the jury two hours to convict Kimberly Compass — nearly two years after her son, Zayden JayNesahkluah, died in a Wichita motel room.

Zayden's father, Caleb "Bear" JayNesahkluah, told the Eagle he agreed with the verdict. "But I'm not really relieved," he said. "I'd just rather have my baby."

Compass will be sentenced Aug. 12.

Zayden died on May 31, 2019, and prosecutors said Compass killed the child by mishandling three bottles of methadone.

Compass had been prescribed the medicine, according to the reports, in her efforts to quit heroin.

The night before he was found dead in a pool of his own vomit, Zayden was described as disoriented. He was snoring heavily and efforts to wake him from sleep were unsuccessful.

The Eagle reports that Compass kept the medication in a box with a broken lock, and that officials haven't been able to determine how Zayden accessed the pills or when he swallowed them.

In her closing argument, Assistant District Attorney Alice Osburn said Compass had been taking the medication for two months, and even suggested the mother may have "dosed" the child to calm him.

"She killed him because of her recklessness, and I'm asking you to hold her accountable for that," Osburn said, the paper reports.

Her defense lawyer, Steven Mank, said at trial it was a friend of the boy's parents who gave the lethal dose to Zayden.

When the verdict was read, Compass repeatedly professed her innocence, saying she "didn't commit a crime" and asked who she could talk to about the friend's involvement. The judge told her she was acting inappropriately.

"I'm not being inappropriate," she insisted. "I'm just asking politely what I can do as a human being."