Kansas Mom Killed by Husband in Murder-Suicide Was 'Trying Desperately' to Leave 'Abusive Marriage'

A Kansas mother-of-six who was desperately trying to get away from her abusive husband was killed Saturday in a murder-suicide, PEOPLE confirms.

At 5:16 p.m., police responded to a shooting call in Derby and found Randy Gile II, 33, and wife Kristin Gile, 33, dead along a roadway, according to a Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office news release and a police press conference.

Randy had shot Kristin before turning the gun on himself, according to the release. Kristin’s father, Richard Florio, 55, also sustained injuries in the incident, the release states.

According to a GoFundMe page started by Kristin’s cousin Holly Thompson-Jerome, the couple was not living together. On the day of the shooting, Kristin and her father stopped by her former home to gather some belongings when Randy showed up and began shooting Florio.

According to the page, Kristin was in her SUV at the time and began to drive away “but the husband side-swiped her and ran her off-road. He then shot Kristin and then took his own life.”

Lt. Tim Myers of the sheriff’s office tells PEOPLE the violence was “a horrific tragedy.”

Kristin was a stay-at-home mom with six young children, ranging in age from 3 to 12, according to the page.

Described as a devoted and loving mom, Kristin “had been trying desperately to get out of an abusive marriage and was under a protection from abuse (PFA) order,” the page states.

The abuse she suffered at the hands of her husband caused her to stay at a women’s shelter for a few months, the page continues. Most recently, Kristin and her children had moved into her parents’ home while she was seeking an emergency divorce.

When Kristin returned to her former home on Saturday, she was under the impression her husband “was in jail (because of recent documented threats towards Kristin and children),” the page states.

The page says Randy arrived and began following her father, who “was hit 3 times on the side of his stomach.”

“[Florio] tried everything in his power to protect Kristin who was in her SUV,” the page states.

Kristin had been working with a social worker and had signed paperwork so her parents could gain custody of the children if anything happened to her, the page states.

The GoFundMe page is seeking funds to care for the couple’s children.

Immediate needs include funeral expenses for Kristin, a vehicle that holds the children, clothing, shoes, winter coats, toiletries, sports equipment and school supplies.