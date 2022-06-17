Police located the bodies of Kayla Vasquez, 31, and Alilyah Vasquez, 4, less than 24 hours after they were reported missing

Man Reported Girlfriend and Daughter Missing. Now He's Charged After Bodies Found in Different Counties

A Kansas man who had reported his girlfriend and daughter missing is behind bars after police recovered both bodies, which had been left in separate counties.

A statement from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation obtained by PEOPLE alleges Michael Peterson, 31, contacted police Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies from the Ford County Sheriff's Office and officers from the Spearville Police Department responded to his residence, and spoke with Peterson, "who reported that his girlfriend and daughter were missing."

Not long into his chat with police, Peterson was placed in handcuffs and taken in for questioning.

"While they were inside the home, law enforcement officers noticed evidence that a crime had occurred," the statement says, though it doesn't specify the evidence.

For the rest of the day, authorities searched for 31-year-old Kayla Vasquez and her 4-year-old daughter, Alilyah Vasquez.

"On Thursday, June 16, at approximately 4:15 a.m., authorities located the body of Kayla Vasquez in rural Ford County," the statement says. "Then, at around 5:40 a.m., the body of Alilyah Vasquez was discovered in Kinsley," a city in Edwards County.

A GoFundMe campaign is now seeking donations to pay for their funerals.

It was unclear on Friday if Peterson provided information to investigators about the locations of the bodies.

Hours after the two victims were found, Peterson was charged with capital murder.

It was unclear Friday how the mother and daughter were killed; autopsies had not been completed.

Bail has not been granted in this case, and Peterson has yet to enter any pleas. Information about his attorney, if he has one, was unavailable Friday morning.