Kan. Mom with 'Big Heart' Is Murdered by Man, Who Is Later Killed by Police After Pointing Gun

A Kansas woman was found shot to death on Wednesday, and the suspect in her murder was killed two days later after he allegedly pointed a gun at police in an alley following a chase.

Jennifer Morris, 25, was found dead inside her Topeka-area home on Wednesday.

Morris' death has devastated her family, who say that she leaves behind a 2-year-old son, Cassius.

"Jennifer, also lovingly known as Jelly Bean, was a loving daughter, sister and mother," her friends wrote in a GoFundMe to raise money for her funeral and to support her son. "She had a big heart."

Jesse B. Lees Credit: Topeka Police Department

Topeka police announced that the prime suspect in Morris' death was 33-year-old Jesse Lees. It's unclear whether Lees and Morris knew each other before the shooting, and police have not released a motive in the case.

Authorities tell KWCH-TV that an officer spotted Lees driving in Topeka on Friday morning. When the officer attempted to pull Lees over, he fled the scene and a chase ensued. Lees soon crashed into an SUV and fled the scene on foot.

Police say that Lees ran into a nearby alley, with three Topeka Police Department officers chasing after him. He allegedly pointed a gun at them. All three officers fired their weapons.

No officers were injured in the shooting, according to WIBW-TV.