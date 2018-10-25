Man Found Guilty of Killing Toddler Who Was Tortured to Death and His Body Encased in Concrete

A Kansas man was convicted of murder in the gruesome death of 3-year-old Evan Brewer, whose body was found encased in concrete last year, CBS News reports.

It took jurors less than an hour of deliberation before finding 41-year-old Stephen Bodine guilty of first-degree murder on Wednesday, according to The Wichita Eagle.

Throughout the six-day trial, prosecutors presented a plethora of evidence and heinous details describing the abuse little Evan endured leading up to his untimely death on May 19, 2017.

Perhaps the most shocking aspect of the case was the testimony of Bodine’s own 23-year-old daughter Samantha Johnson, who told The Wichita Eagle she wanted to help “tell Evan’s story.”

In court, Johnson alleged that her father would try and drown her in the bathtub when she was younger and then perform CPR on her.

“I felt like a little girl again reliving it,” Johnson told the paper. “But I had to hold it together for a 3-year-old boy.”

Evan was reported missing in July 2017 and was discovered by a landlord in September who was cleaning the former home of his mother Miranda Miller and her live-in boyfriend Bodine. The couple had previously been evicted.

Stephen Bodine Wichita Police Department

At the time of Evan’s death, Miller had full custody. However, the boy’s father Carlo Brewer, who suspected Evan was being abused, grew worried and contacted police. He filed a petition for protection from abuse.

According to the petition, Carlo Brewer detailed multiple reports of abuse made to the Kansas Department of Children and Families.

After Evan’s remains were found, Miller and Bodine were both charged with his murder. His little body was so badly decomposed that how he died could not be determined.

On Monday, Miller told the jury Evan had been sick for days before his death after Bodine allegedly made him swallow large amounts of salt. He later collapsed after standing against a wall for hours. Miller claims Bodine then slapped the child before forcing him into a bathroom. Miller then said when Evan returned, he was limp and Bodine forced her to perform CPR on him but they never called 911.

Miller negotiated a plea deal with prosecutors in which she would testify against Bodine in exchange for reduced charges.

At Bodine’s preliminary hearing on April 16, Miller told the court that he was most responsible for Evan’s death but that she shares responsibility, the Eagle reported.

“I didn’t want my son dead,” local station KWCH reports. “I wanted to raise him. I wanted to see him grow up. I wanted to be at his graduation. I wanted to see him get married.