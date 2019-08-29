‘I Had to Put Her Down’: Kansas Man Accused of Beating His Mom to Death

Image zoom Lucas Mauritzen Independence Police Department

A Kansas man is accused of beating his mom to death.

Lucas Mauritzen, 38, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Tamera Rainey.

According to police records filed on Monday and first obtained by KCTV-5, police allege that Mauritzen told a neighbor “I had to put her down,” after he allegedly killed her.

The neighbor said that in response to Mauritzen’s statement, he asked if he was referring to putting a dog down. Mauritzen allegedly responded, “Mom.”

The neighbor subsequently called police and asked them to check on Rainey’s welfare.

Police entered Maurtizen’s home and found Rainey lying dead on the floor, according to the police documents, which were also obtained by the Kansas City Star. Her body was battered and bruised.

After police obtained a warrant to search the rest of the house, they allegedly found blood spatter in multiple rooms and even on the ceilings.

Authorities said that they questioned Mauritzen, who allegedly said he had beat his mother with his fists and other objects from inside the house. He allegedly told police the assault lasted all day.

At one point, Rainey took a shower. Mauritzen allegedly said that at that point, he decided that he was going to kill her.

Police have not publicly commented on a possible motive.

After his mother’s death, Mauritzen allegedly told police that he took the family dog and slept over at a friend’s house. He then allegedly said he returned home and told the neighbor that he had killed his mother.

Mauritzen is being held on $350,000 bond. He has not yet entered a plea. Court records do not reflect an attorney authorized to speak on his behalf.