Before she allegedly murdered her parents in their Kansas City, Kansas, home earlier this year, authorities believe 15-year-old Daejona Holmes searched online for “scary movies where kids kill parents,” PEOPLE confirms.

What’s more, according to a criminal complaint against her in the slayings, Daejona also had music lyrics about “wanting her father dead.”

Daejona’s arrest was announced earlier this week by Jackson County prosecutors. She has been charged as an adult with two counts of second-degree murder and two felony counts of armed criminal action in the deaths of her mom and dad, 37-year-old Kinderly Holmes and Brian Starr, 38.

The teen was repeatedly interviewed by law enforcement in the months between the killings and when she was taken into custody.

She remains in custody in lieu $150,000 bond and has not yet entered pleas to the charges against her. It was unclear if she has an attorney who could comment on her behalf.

Speaking with local TV station WDAF, Daejona’s uncle said that her mom had been abused by her dad before both of them were killed and that he had previously reported the dad to authorities.

“Now my sister-in-law is dead, who was also a victim of the abuse, and now my niece is being charged with her and her father’s murders,” said LJ Brackson, Holmes’ brother-in-law. “That’s gut-wrenching.”

“The system’s more than failed [Daejona],” he said. “You can consider them not taking her out of the house as failing her.” (The court documents obtained by PEOPLE do not reference alleged abuse in the family.)

Police first received a call about the shooting on the night of April 9. Responding officers breached the back of the residence, eventually finding Holmes dead in an upstairs bedroom and Starr on the first floor, next to the front door, the complaint states.

Coroners determined that Holmes died from a single gunshot to the stomach and Starr had been shot once in the mouth and twice in the torso.

Because Daejona allegedly moved one of her parents’ bodies, she also faces a single count of tampering with physical evidence.

She told authorities that she had to shoot her dad after he killed her mom, and then she fled to a nearby McDonald’s before calling 911, the complaint alleges. She said she heard her parents arguing before hearing gunfire, according to police.

However, investigators suspect Daejona made several calls to friends in the hour between when the shooting was first reported by neighbors and when she called 911 from McDonald’s.

Asked to explain this delay, Daejona “could not provide a reason,” according to the complaint.

Detectives also eventually uncovered a backpack they allege contained a drawing of stick figures in which, the complaint states, one of the figures is labeled “Me” and is depicted shooting another stick figure, labeled “Dad.”

A third stick figure in the drawing is allegedly seen lying in a pool of blood with X’s for eyes, according to the complaint.

This led investigators to seek a warrant for Daejona’s phone, which revealed the recent search for “scary movies where kids kill parents” as well as the music lyrics about her desire for her dad’s death, the complaint shows.