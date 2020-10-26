Kansas Father Arrested After 2 Sons Are Discovered Dead, Daughters Found Safe

Seven-year-old Nora Jackson and 3-year-old Aven Jackson were found safe hours after their brothers were found dead

Two girls who were the subject of an AMBER Alert in three states after they were abducted from their Kansas home -- where their brothers were found dead -- have been found safe.

On Saturday afternoon, Leavenworth deputies responded to a 911 call reporting a homicide at a residence, according to a Kansas Bureau of Investigation news release. Upon arrival, they found the bodies of two brothers, identified as Logan Jackson, 14, and Austin Jackson, 12, inside the home.

The brothers were found by a family member who went to check on the children when one of them did not show up for a soccer game, according to KETV. The family member then discovered that the boys' younger sisters, 7-year-old Nora Jackson and 3-year-old Aven Jackson, were missing.

The children's father, Donny Jackson, 40, was identified as a suspect and authorities issued an AMBER Alert for the girls.

Hours later, officials announced that the girls were found safe and that their father was taken into custody after being stopped by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol near Ericka.

According a GoFundMe page, the girls have been reunited with their mother.

"Tara is now faced with the overwhelming task of paying for a funeral for her two sons," the page's organizer writes. "She will also face many other unknowns in the future. Nora and Aven were reunited with Tara after a multi state amber alert, will undoubtedly need help to get through this tragic event as well. Please help Tara in any way you can."

As of Monday, the page has raised more than $41,000 of its $50,000 goal.

According to court records, Donny Jackson filed for divorce from the children's mother last year and was scheduled to appear in court for a divorce hearing on Nov. 12, KSHB reports.

It is unclear when Jackson will be extradited back to Kansas and whether he has an attorney to comment on his behalf.

He remains in jail in Oklahoma, where he is expected to make a court appearance Monday.