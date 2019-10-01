Kansas Dad Kills 7-Year-Old Daughter, Then Himself After Barricading Himself in Home

Image zoom GoFundMe

A 7-year-old in Kansas is dead after her father shot her and another man in the head before killing himself in a murder-suicide.

On Sunday evening, at around 10:45 p.m., Parsons police responded to reports of shots being fired on a residential street, KZRG and KAKE report. Upon arrival, officers found Joshua Bode suffering from two gunshot wounds to the face. He was in critical condition and transported to a Kansas University Medical Center.

Bode is in a relationship with alleged shooter Zachary Castorena’s estranged wife, according to Facebook and police. The couple were leaving the home to go to work when the shooting occurred.

Moments later, dispatch received a call from Castorena threatening to commit suicide and kill his 7-year-old daughter Lizzy, KOAM reports.

Castorena then reportedly barricaded himself and his daughter inside his home in a neighboring area. When officers arrived at the scene they tried to negotiate with Castorena using a loudspeaker.

Worried about Lizzy, two officers decided to try enter the home but discovered that she had already been shot in the head. By the time they found Lizzy, Castorena had shot himself as well.

Castorena died at the scene while his daughter was flown to a hospital in Springfield, Missouri, where she died Monday afternoon.

“Lizzy was a beautiful little girl with a lot of life to live still. She was tragically taken from this world too early,” the organizer of a GoFundMe page to help raise money for her memorial wrote. “We come from a small town, where people have big hearts. Please come together to help this mother lay her daughter to rest.”

