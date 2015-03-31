Kansas Married Couple on the Run Arrested for 1992 Murder

A Kansas husband and wife were on the run for over 20 years until Thursday, when they were arrested in connection with a 1992 murder.

Investigators found out that Kelly J. Jones and Roger Jones were living and working at a campground in Monroe County, Georgia, according to KSN.

In 1992, the body of 25-year-old Patrick Howe was found in a roadside ditch outside of Dodge City, Kansas. He had been beaten and strangled to death at a motel that the Jones couple ran.

Authorities say it took more than 20 years to track them down because they were using fake identities, according to KAKE.

“Patrick was around that family,” lead investigator George Brown told the news outlet. “He was actually going to go down to Texas to visit his family, and before he could leave Dodge, that’s when the homicide occurred.”

It wasn’t until early this year that a tip brought investigators to the fugitives.

On Thursday, an investigator made contact with a campground employee named Jen Garner, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to PEOPLE.

They determined that Garner was an alias used by Kelly Jones. When investigators searched their camper, they found evidence of multiple identities and Social Security numbers used throughout the years.

The Joneses are currently in custody in Georgia and will be brought back to Kansas within the next week.

