Pregnant Kansas City Woman Pushing 1-Year-Old Baby in a Stroller Is Shot and Killed

Diamon Eichelburger was found unresponsive on the ground of a 7-Eleven parking lot on Monday morning, according to the Kansas City Police Department

A Kansas City woman is dead after she was fatally shot while pushing a 1-year-old baby in a stroller.

Diamon Eichelburger, 20, was found unresponsive on the ground of a 7-Eleven parking lot on Monday morning when officers responded to a call of shooting at the 2700 block of Van Brunt Boulevard, according to a report from the Kansas City Police Department obtained by PEOPLE.

Witnesses told officers that an unknown vehicle drove up and shot Eichelburger while she was pushing the infant in a stroller.

Eichelburger suffered apparent gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Though the baby did not appear to suffer any injuries, she was taken to a nearby hospital for as examination. The Kansas City Police Department said in an update on Tuesday that the child was "not physically harmed" in the incident.

Eichelburger was 4-months pregnant when she was killed, according to a GoFundMe campaign set up in support of her family. The page also said that the child in the stroller was Eichelburger's daughter.

Representatives for the Kansas City Police Department and the Jackson County Medical Examiner's Office could not confirm to PEOPLE if Eichelburger was pregnant when she died, citing an open investigation. A police spokesperson also could not confirm if Eichelburger was related to the baby in the stroller.

"Please help us support Diamon’s 1yr old daughter Belle that was left behind after her mother who was 4mo’s pregnant was tragically murdered while strolling Belle down the street," a description on the GoFundMe page read. "She was headed to take Belle to the hospital when she shot to death."

The fatal shooting was the 106th homicide in Kansas City this year, according to authorities.