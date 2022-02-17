After 911 Caller Claims 'Devil' Was Trying to Attack Her, Police Dispatch to Home and Find Child Decapitated

A 6-year-old boy was brutally murdered in Kansas City, Mo., Tuesday evening, and authorities allege his mother was the killer.

Tasha Haefs, 35, was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder and armed criminal action, according to a criminal complaint obtained by PEOPLE.

Shortly before midnight on Tuesday, officers responded to Haefs' home after receiving a call from an unidentified woman inside, saying that "the devil was trying to attack her," reports WDAF-TV.

As police approached the home, police noticed blood and hair on the front steps and front door, it is alleged in the complaint.

"Officers were able to determine the residence was occupied by a female," reads the complaint. "However, she refused to answer the door."

The complaint states that investigators quickly learned several children live in the home and that neighbors had not seen them for a few days.

"Officers while attempting to make contact with the female occupant observed what appeared to be the severed head of a deceased person near the threshold of the residence," it is alleged in the complaint. "Officers fearing for the safety of any children remaining inside the residence forced entry under exigent circumstances and took the female occupant into custody without incident."

During a sweep of the home, police found no other children, but "located the decapitated body of a young child near the front door of the residence," according to the complaint.

KSHB-TV reports that a dead dog was also found in the home.

"The female suspect had apparent blood on her person and two knives with apparent blood on them were observed in plain view throughout the residence," reads the complaint. A blood-stained screwdriver was also recovered from the scene.

Haefs' son has not been identified. His death has been ruled a homicide, PEOPLE learns.

While speaking to police, "Haefs admitted to killing the victim in the bathtub and decapitating the victim," reads the complaint.