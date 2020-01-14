Kansas City Man Allegedly Killed Animal Advocate Wife Before Turning Gun on Himself

Image zoom Georgia Petsch Facebook

A Kansas City man accused of shooting his wife to death last week before attempting suicide left a 34-page note behind in which he allegedly confessed to the killing, according to authorities.

Prosecutors in Jackson County, Missouri, allege in a statement that Brandon Petsch, 36, apologized in the note, which “stated the author and the victim had been arguing and he had fired three shots at her.”

Georgia Leming Petsch, 38, was found dead Friday at the couple’s Kansas City home. Authorities found her remains “rolled inside an area rug.”

Brandon was allegedly located in a separate room, unresponsive after a suicide attempt, according to the statement.

He remains hospitalized, but has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Police have been unable to interview him due to his condition.

Officers were dispatched to the home to conduct a welfare check after Brandon’s father called police, concerned because his son and daughter-in-law were not answering their phones.

The couple were married about one year ago.

The Kansas City Star reports Georgia worked as an outreach coordinator for the Rescue Project, an agency that provides shelter, care and adoption services for neglected, mistreated and abused animals.

“She embodied all things rescue, dedicating hours every week to caring for the many neglected and unwanted animals in our community,” the agency wrote in a post to its Facebook page.

Georgia also worked with adults with disabilities, friends told KMBC.

Brandon has not entered a plea to the charge against him, and he does not have a lawyer who could comment on the allegations on his behalf.

Prosecutors have already requested he be held on $250,000 bond upon his discharge from the hospital.