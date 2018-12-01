Kansas City Chiefs Running Back Kareem Hunt Seen Shoving and Kicking Woman in Video

Kansas City Chief star Kareem Hunt was caught on surveillance video shoving and then kicking a 19-year-old woman during a confrontation at a hotel.

The incident was in February but the shocking video, which was obtained by TMZ Sports, was released Friday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The running back is seen in the video talking to the woman outside his hotel in downtown Cleveland after a night of bar hopping with Hunt, his friend and others on a party bus, according to the police report obtained by PEOPLE.

In the video, the pair seems to be in a heated verbal argument when the football player pushes her.

After he pushes her, the woman slaps him in the face. Hunt attempts to lunge at the woman but is pulled away by two men. The video then shows Hunt charging and colliding with a man who then bangs into the woman. He is also seen kicking the woman in the leg before another woman pulls him away.

Police responded to the incident at the swank The Metropolitan at the 9 around 4:17 a.m. on February 10 but no arrests were made.

Cleveland Police Department Sergeant Jennifer Ciaccia said the case was not considered a felony.

“This would be a misdemeanor offense and she would have been directed to seek the city prosecutor,” she tells PEOPLE. “If she does not do that no charges are filed.”

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

It is unclear if the woman reached out to the city prosecutor.

According to a police report obtained by PEOPLE, the woman told police that she was asked to leave Hunt’s room because one of the men got mad because she “didn’t want him,” the police report states. She also alleged that while she and her friend, both Kent State University students, were sitting outside Hunt’s room, he came outside and “shoved and pushed” her.

“The pushing and shoving caused abrasions on her left knee, right hand and a scratch on her chest,” the report states.

RELATED: NFL Star LeSean McCoy Accused of Leaving His Ex-Girlfriend Bloody & Beaten in Viral Instagram Photo

However, Hunt’s friends recalled the incident differently, according to the police report. One friend told police that the woman and her friend were asked to leave the apartment after it was discovered they were both 19 years old. Hunt’s friend said the woman got upset and started using racial slurs and began banging on the door “about 20 times.”

Another of Hunt’s friends said she tried to talk to her but the woman began swinging her arms. When she allegedly tried to push her away, the woman hit her on the right side of her face, the report states.

Hunt told police that he asked the women to leave when he discovered they were teenagers. He said he went to bed and after a while heard them still out in the hallway. He told someone to call security and have them removed, the report states.

Neither Hunt nor the Chiefs immediately responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment on the incident.

RELATED VIDEO: Police Release 911 Tape of LeSean McCoy’s Ex After Violent Robbery

While the video has just emerged Hunt has previously spoken about the altercation.

“I’ve learned from it [and] I’m focused on football,” he said in August, according to the Kansas City Star,

“Just be in the right place at the right time,” he said. “I’m going to keep thinking about football and go out there and do my job.”

The Chiefs owner Clark Hunt also addressed the incident and another alleged altercation Hunt had with a man in Ohio.

“The team’s made up of a bunch of young men,” he said, according to the Star. “They’re not always going to make the best decisions, but we have a strong support system, both with the coaching staff and also with our player development department that works with young guys and talks to them about the situations that they want to be in… I’m sure he learned some lessons this offseason and hopefully won’t be in those kinds of situations in the future.”