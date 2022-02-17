Kansas City Chiefs' Chris Lammons Named Suspect in Las Vegas Beating Involving Alvin Kamara

The attack occurred at a Las Vegas nightclub on the night before the Pro Bowl

Chris Lammons of the Kansas City Chiefs is a suspect in the Las Vegas beating of a man that happened this month allegedly involving New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, PEOPLE confirms through court records.

On Tuesday, an arrest warrant was issued for the 26-year-old cornerback in connection with the Feb. 5 incident, which allegedly occurred at Drai's After Hours at The Cromwell Las Vegas Hotel & Casino on the night before the Pro Bowl.

Lammons appeared in court on Thursday to answer to charges of misdemeanor conspiracy to commit battery and felony battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, the records show. He posted a cash bond and was released on the condition that he stay away from the victim.

In a news release issued earlier this month, police said that a man was battered at the night club, and identified one of the suspects as Alvin Kamara. The 26-year-old New Orleans Saints player was arrested Feb. 6 and taken into custody for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm without incident. He was also charged with misdemeanor conspiracy to commit battery, records show.

Las Vegas police provided PEOPLE with a statement that identified two other men involved as Percy Ahmaad Harris and Darrin Christopher Young. Harris and Young turned themselves in on Feb. 14, and face the same charges as Lammons and Kamara, according to court records.

The investigation is ongoing, authorities added in the statement.

Representatives for Lammons and Kamara did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment, and court records did not reflect attorneys authorized to speak on Harris and Young's behalf.

According to KLAS, the victim told authorities he was leaving Drai's on Feb. 5 when a group of people began hitting and kicking him. The victim's eye socket was broken in the attack, and law enforcement said that footage of the incident shows Kamara pushing the victim and punching him in the face.

"As [the victim] is on the ground, Kamara continues punching him three more times," read a report obtained by the station. "Three others, from Kamara's group, join in and begin stomping [the victim] in the face, chest and legs."

According to the Associated Press, the attack occurred around 6:30 a.m. on Feb. 5, and the victim spoke to police around 5:30 p.m. the following day after receiving treatment at the hospital. Meanwhile, Kamara played in the Pro Bowl that Sunday. He spoke with authorities after the game and was subsequently arrested.

In a statement shared with the outlet, Kamara's attorneys said their client recalled the victim "calling one of his friends ugly" before a fight broke out.

"Alvin Kamara has gained a well-deserved reputation for being a hard-working and community minded individual," the legal team said, per KLAS. "The recent Las Vegas allegations are not consistent with who Mr. Kamara has shown himself to be in both his public and private life. Therefore, we are conducting our own investigation into all the circumstances and individuals associated with this matter to determine both the facts and motivations of all involved."

Moving forward, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told the Associated Press the incident was being reviewed in accordance with the league's personal conduct policy.

New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen also declined to offer further comment on the matter to the outlet.