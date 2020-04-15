Dad Stabbed in Kansas City Carjacking and Then Run Over by His Own Vehicle, Leaving 6 Kids Behind

Image zoom GoFundMe

A father-of-six is dead after he was killed during a carjacking in a Kansas City, Missouri, park.

On Monday afternoon, Kansas City police responded to reports of a vehicle collision at Blue Valley Park, Sgt. Bill Mahoney with the Kansas City Police Department said during a press conference. Upon arrival, authorities discovered that the incident was actually a violent carjacking.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m. 41-year-old Felipe Carillo was allegedly stabbed by Corey L. Darden before being run over by his own vehicle and killed, the Kansas City Star reports. Darden allegedly fled the scene before abandoning the victim’s vehicle.

Carillo leaves behind six children, ranging in age from 1 to 20 years old, according to a GoFundMe page set up to help pay for funeral expenses.

“The sudden and tragic loss leaves us with few other options but to ask loved ones and our community to come together and help us in any way possible,” his family wrote on the GoFundMe. “For those of you who are unable to help financially, a prayer and a share on social media would be greatly appreciated. There is truly no amount of help that is too small at this difficult time for our family.”

On Wednesday, prosecutors charged Darden, 36, of Kansas City, with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and two counts of armed criminal action.

It was not immediately clear if he has entered a plea or retained an attorney.