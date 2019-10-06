4 Dead and 5 Wounded in Early Morning Shooting at Kansas City Bar

Shots broke out at a Kansas City, Kansas bar early Sunday morning, killing 4 and injuring 5.

The shooting took place at 1:27 a.m. local time at the Tequila KC bar, a private establishment, Kansas City Police Department spokesman Thomas Tomasic told CNN.

The 5 people injured in the shooting were transported to a hospital where they are currently in stable condition, Tomasic told the outlet, adding that those who were fatally shot died in the bar.

Although the victims have yet to be publicly identified, the 4 dead were all Hispanic, reports 41 Action News. Two were in their mid 20s, another was in their mid 30s, and one was in their late 50s.

Police estimate that there was 40 people in the bar at the time, according to the outlet.

Image zoom FOX8

Police do not currently have a suspect in custody, reported NBC News. A motive is currently unknown.

“We do not have a good enough description yet, to put anything out for a suspect, or suspects; we don’t even know how many,” Tomasic told FOX 8 News.

Handgun shells were found at the scene, multiple outlets have reported.

Agents from @ATFKansasCity are responding to the shooting scene at 10th and Central in Kansas City, KS. @KCKPDHQ for information and updates. pic.twitter.com/u9hnYvD25R — ATF Kansas City (@ATFKansasCity) October 6, 2019

Police are currently investigating and are looking for surveillance video, according to Fox 8 News.

The Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were brought in to help respond, the agency announced.