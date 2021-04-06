Police are looking for the person or persons responsible for the shooting

Former W. Va. High School Football Star Is Killed in Shooting — and Police Think He Knew Killer

Police in Pomeroy, Ohio, are investigating a shooting on Easter morning that left a former high school standout football star dead.

Kane Roush, 25, was shot around 4:52 a.m. on Sunday. Police tell the Daily Sentinel that he crawled from his residence to the apartments next door while he was seriously wounded. A neighbor called for help.

When police arrived, they found Roush lying on the ground with several gunshot wounds. Officers were able to talk to Roush before he died at the scene, Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood told the newspaper.

Investigators are following leads and talking to witnesses, but Wood says that it was not a random act of violence. He believes the shooting happened during an argument and that Roush knew his killer.

"I don't believe there is a threat to others," Wood tells the newspaper.

Wood also tells the West Virginia Metro News that Roush gave them information that might help solve the case. "We weren't just standing over top of him," Woods said. "I don't want people to think we were doing that, but there were opportunities to talk to him and he spoke to us and that's kind of crucial to what we're working on."

Roush was a standout football player at Wahama High School in Mason, West Virginia. He was one of the top running backs in the state, according to TMZ Sports. He went on to play college football at the University of Charleston.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) and the West Virginia State Police are assisting the investigation, which is being led by the Meigs County Sheriff's Office and Pomeroy Police Department.