Kan. Woman with Visual Impairment Vanished 2 Weeks Ago After Friends Said She Got Into Lyft

Police in Kansas are asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman who was last seen two weeks ago.

The Wichita Police Department is offering a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to missing 23-year-old Savanah Schneider of Wichita, the department announced in a press release shared on Facebook.

Schneider, who is visually impaired, was last seen at her West Alamo home. Friends say Schneider got into a Lyft van around 5 a.m. on June 1st and hasn't been seen since, KAKE reports.

Schneider reportedly hasn't contacted friends since her disappearance, and left her dog and overnight bag at home, KWCH12 reports.

On Tuesday, police detectives, Sedgwick County Sheriff Detectives, police mounted unit, cadaver K9s, and article search K9s searched an area south of Haysville after Schneider’s cell phone last pinged in the area.

Friends and family have organized a search party for Schneider to be held this Saturday morning, followed by a candlelight vigil later that night.

“It’s been rather gut-wrenching, to be honest -- you just never know what’s going on,” the missing woman's friend, Krista St-Germain, told KWCH.

“You never want this to happen to anyone and then you hear it happened to a friend, it’s just really terrifying, scary,” friend Lauren Simon said, according to the station.

Schneider is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 110 lbs, with blue eyes and brown hair.