Suspect in Death of Ala. Girl, 3, Taken From Birthday Party Was Also Facing Child Porn Charge

One of the suspects detained in connection with the death of little Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney is also accused of possessing child pornography.

Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith told reporters Tuesday evening Patrick Stallworth, 39, was charged weeks ago with four counts of possession of obscene material of persons under 17 years of age and three counts of possession with intent to disseminate obscene material after allegedly discovering illicit imagery on his phone.

It is unclear at this time what the obscene images allegedly depict, but police said they involved underage girls, none of whom was Kamille.

The charges Smith faces, police noted, are unrelated to 3-year-old Kamille’s disappearance and death.

Stallworth was released on $500,000 bond, but was rearrested Tuesday night after Kamille’s body was found in a dumpster.

Stallworth and his girlfriend, Derick Brown, 29, will be charged with kidnapping and capital murder for their alleged roles in her abduction and death, police say.

Smith said the suspects were first detained on Oct. 13 — the day after Kamille vanished from an outdoor birthday party that was held in the common area of an apartment complex.

Brown has been in jail, without bond, since Oct. 13, after her probation was revoked following a 2018 case in which she was accused of abducting her three children from state custody.

In that case, Brown allegedly led cops on a chase on July 13, 2018, before crashing into an innocent motorist and then, a sheriff’s SUV. Her three children were in the vehicle during the pursuit and at the time of the crash, but were not injured.

Brown was charged at that time with three counts of kidnapping, second-degree assault, attempting to elude and four counts of reckless endangerment, according to AL.com. She is set to go on trial in that case on Nov. 18.

Neither suspect has a connection to Kamille or her family, police confirmed.

“We believe this was something they thought about and acted upon. They saw an opportunity to take a young child, and they did,” Smith told reporters Tuesday.

Police have not said how the girl died, or how long she may have been dead by the time she was found.

Mayor Randall Woodfin told reporters Tuesday the girl’s parents are experiencing “unimaginable” pain in the wake of the tragic news.

“This is a tough moment for our city, a tough moment for the family,” he explained.

It was unclear Wednesday if either suspect had appeared in court to enter pleas to the charges against them.

Attorneys for the suspects spoke to AL.com about the allegations in Kamille’s death.

“He’s just taken aback that he’s considered as a suspect in the disappearance of this lovely child,” Stallworth’s attorney Emory Anthony told the paper.

Adam Danneman, a public defender representing Brown, said she “adamantly denies” knowing anything about the abduction and is “horrified” by the case.

“Like everyone in our community, Ms. Brown is horrified about the ongoing tragedy involving Kamille McKinney. However, she adamantly denies having any personal knowledge or playing any role, direct or indirect, in this child’s abduction,” Danneman wrote in a statement to AL.com.

Police believe there may be additional suspects.

Those with information regarding Kamille’s abduction and death are asked to call the Birmingham Police tip line at (205) 297-8413 or Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.