Kamarie Holland was found dead six miles from her home

Missing Ga. Girl, 5, Is Found Dead in Alabama, Suspect Is Linked to Previous Abuse Cases

An Alabama man is accused of kidnapping a 5-year-old girl as she slept in her bed before murdering her.

On Monday night, the girl, Kamarie Holland, was found dead in a Russell County, Ala. residence hours after she had disappeared from her Columbus, Ga. home, Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor said at a press conference Tuesday.

Kamarie was reported missing by her mother at about 6:15 a.m. after the mother woke up to find her daughter gone and the home's front door open.

Through their investigation, Columbus police identified 37-year-old Jeremy Tremaine Williams as a suspect in the kidnapping and contacted Russell County authorities for help.

On Monday night, authorities found Williams with his uncle at a Russell County motel. He had been at the motel for about 30 minutes before deputies arrived. The suspect's uncle is believed to not be an accessory to the crime.

Williams had previously lived in a Russell County house six miles from Kamarie's home, Taylor said. When authorities went to the vacant residence, they found the 5-year-old's body inside.

While authorities are awaiting an autopsy report, Taylor said investigators believe Kamarie's cause of death was asphyxiation. Taylor said police believe the motive for the kidnapping was sexual.

Williams has been charged with capital murder for Kamarie's death. If convicted, he will be facing either life without parole or the death pentalty.

This is not the first time Williams has been accused of harming a child.

In 2009, Williams was accused of abusing children in Phenix City. But he was acquitted at trial by a jury.

Williams was also a suspect in the death of a 1-year-old in Alaska but was never charged due to insufficient evidence.

Taylor said Tuesday additional charges, including capital murder during kidnapping and rape, are forthcoming. Attorney information for Williams was not available Wednesday and it was not immediately clear if he has entered a plea.