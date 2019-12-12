'Hero' Texas Officer Killed During Domestic Violence Arrest, and Suspect Is on the Run

Image zoom Nassau Bay Police Sgt. Kaila Sullivan, 43, of Texas Nassau Bay Police Department

Authorities are searching for a 21-year-old Texas man who allegedly killed a Houston-area police sergeant by resisting arrest during a traffic stop and striking her with his car while fleeing the scene.

Tavores Dewayne Henderson was last seen in Missouri City just before 2 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, local station KHOU reports.

He may be headed to Louisiana in a red Buick with a Texas license plate with windows and a missing back window, say police, KHOU reports.

Henderson is traveling with a man identified only as Anthony, KHOU reports.

Henderson is wanted for murder in the death of Nassau Bay Sgt. Kaila Sullivan, 43, a 15-year veteran of the force who was known as a devoted mother, the Houston Chronicle reports.

Image zoom Travores Dewayne Henderson, 21, of East Houston, Texas Nassau Bay Police Department

Help us locate fugitive Tavores Dewayne Henderson, 21, who is wanted in connection w/Nassau Bay Police Sgt. Kaila Sullivan's death. Help us bring this suspected cop killer to justice. @CrimeStopHOU may pay up to $20K in reward money. Call 713-222-TIPS or 713-274-9100. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/f4YhBW2Ltq — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) December 11, 2019

Known as “the rock” of the Nassau Bay Police Department, she was coming up on her 16th anniversary with the force, the Houston Chronicle reports.

She is the second Houston-area officer in less than a week to be killed in the line of duty. On Saturday, Houston Police Sgt. Christ Brewster, 32, was shot and killed while responding to a call about a domestic disturbance, KHOU reports.

On Wednesday night, Nassau Bay officers were joined by members of law enforcement agencies from other parts of the state to pay tribute to Sullivan outside the hospital, local station KTRK reports.

A number of law enforcement officers are lining up in preparation for Cordon of Honor for fallen Nassau Bay Sgt. Kaila Sullivan. There will be an escort from the hospital to the Institute of Forensic Sciences. #HouNews #lesm pic.twitter.com/RbItCR6Tc9 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 11, 2019

With the American flag flying at half-staff, police escorted the vehicle carrying her body to the medical examiner’s office as officers saluted her, KTRK reports.

Calling Sullivan a “hero,” Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said her death is “just another grim reminder of the dangerous job of a police officer…out there protecting our streets,” local station KATC reports.

Sullivan lost her life on Tuesday night when she was assisting another officer who’d pulled Henderson over for a traffic stop on San Sebastian Court in Houston, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office says in a release.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

When they realized that Henderson was wanted on an outstanding misdemeanor for allegedly assaulting a family member, they tried to apprehend him. But when officers tried to handcuff him, he allegedly resisted and got away from the officers and jumped back into his Jeep before allegedly striking Sullivan.

Sullivan was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police later found the Jeep abandoned in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

Shortly after, an army of officers surrounded his mother’s house in Houston using megaphones to try to communicate with him but later determined he was not there, KHOU reports.

Henderson is described as a black male who is approximately 6’0, 130 pounds with brown eyes and black hair with curls on top and shaved on the side.

I will repeat this over & over, making it crystal clear. There is an active search for Henderson-wanted for Felony Murder. Call us now: do not aid or assist him. YOU can face serious consequences for doing so. We want a safe resolution. We are relentless and will not give up. https://t.co/jq1STVNGn5 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 11, 2019

The U.S. Marshals Office, Houston Crime Stoppers and The 100 Club are offering a reward of $20,000 for information leading to his capture.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call Houston Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.