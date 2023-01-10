Netflix Examines Tragic Story Surrounding 'Hatchet-Wielding Hitchhiker' Kai Lawrence After Internet Fame

After a bizarre TV interview made him internet-famous, Kai Lawrence was convicted of murdering a man

On Tuesday, Netflix released a new true crime documentary, The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker. The film, directed by Colette Camden, tells the story of a troubled Canadian hitchhiker who got famous, at least momentarily, thanks to a viral meme in 2013.

Within weeks, Kai Lawrence (née Caleb Lawrence McGillvary) became an overnight sensation after he gave a rambling TV interview that was streamed millions of times. But things took a tragic turn after his brush with internet fame, and in 2019, he was convicted of murder.

Who is Kai Lawrence, how did his story take off, and how did his life go so tragically awry?

In February 2013, Lawrence, then a 24-year-old homeless surfer, gave a bizarre interview with news station KMPH about a disturbing incident that occurred when he was hitching a ride with a stranger to Fresno, Calif.

Lawrence claimed that while he was in the car with the driver, the driver admitted to raping a 14-year-old girl and then purposely hit a pedestrian with his truck before attacking a woman who came over to help.

Lawrence said he then sprung into action and repeatedly hit the driver's head with a hatchet in an attempt to help the injured bystanders.

The colorful way Lawrence communicated this violent story ("smash, smash, SA-SMASH!") caught the public's attention, and his account became a meme. The media swarmed around Lawrence, who seemingly faced mental health struggles of his own. Lawrence was invited onto everything from reality shows to late-night TV, and even appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live in mid-February of 2013.

The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker
Kai Lawrence. Courtesy of Netflix

Lawrence, who was still homeless, headed to New York shortly after his newfound fame. But within a few months in the city, he was arrested for killing a man named Joseph Galfy, whom he claimed had sexually assaulted him.

Galfy, a 73-year-old lawyer, was found dead at his New Jersey home in only his socks and underwear. He had been beaten to death.

Officers investigating the case found a sheet of paper with Lawrence's name on it inside Galfy's home, as well as a train ticket receipt leading them to surveillance footage of Galfy hugging Lawrence at the train station.

When Lawrence was located at a Philadelphia bus station, he admitted to killing Galfy, but claimed it was self-defense following an alleged sexual assault. Investigators noticed inconsistencies in his story, and Lawrence was convicted of first-degree murder in 2019.

He was sentenced to 57 years in prison. He remains imprisoned in New Jersey today.

For more on Lawrence's story, watch The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker, streaming now on Netflix.

