Juvenile Who Knew Lily Peters Arrested Day After 10-Year-Old's Body Was Found in Wooded Area

A juvenile has been arrested in connection with the death of Lily Peters, the 10-year-old girl whose body was found Monday morning in a wooded area in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, police said in a press conference on Tuesday evening.

"Earlier this evening we arrested a juvenile suspect in this case," Chief Matthew Kelm said. "The suspect was not a stranger. The suspect was known to the victim. We do not believe there is any danger to the community at this time."

"While nothing will bring Lily Peters back or change what happened, we are very grateful to be able to deliver this news for the family and for the community," continued Chief Kelm.

PEOPLE's request for comment from the Chippewa Falls District Attorney's Office, who is working with police in the investigation, was not immediately returned.

"The Wisconsin Department of Justice Crime Lab processed the crime scene last night. At that time the body of Lily Peters was removed by the coroner's office, and a forensic autopsy is being conducted," Kelm said in the press conference.

Investigators executed a search warrant at a home near where Peters' body was found and evidence was collected, and additional interviews were conducted, Kelm said.

Peters had been reported missing by her father on Sunday night after she didn't return home from a visit to her aunt's house, police said in a statement.

Her bicycle was found later that evening in the woods near a walking trail close to the aunt's home, and, at about 9:15 a.m. on Monday, the girl's body was found.

Police said at the time that the death of Peters, who was a fourth-grader at Parkview Elementary School, was considered a homicide.

"We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Lilly Peters during this tragic time," Kelm said in a press conference on Monday.