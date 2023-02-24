Juvenile Arrested For Carrying AR-15 to High School Basketball Game in North Carolina

The incident occurred Thursday evening at Millbrook High School in Raleigh

By Christine Pelisek
Published on February 24, 2023 12:59 PM
Millbrook High School Raleigh
Millbrook High School . Photo: Google Maps

A North Carolina juvenile was arrested after he allegedly brought an AR-15 to a high school basketball game Thursday night.

Police said officers responded to a call around 8:40 p.m. to Millbrook High School in Raleigh about a gun on the school's campus.

The school was in the middle of a men's basketball game when the incident occurred, according to ABC News.

"Through investigative means and with the assistance of the Wake County Sheriff's Office and Wake County Public School's Security, the male juvenile suspect was located with an AR-15 in his possession and immediately taken into custody," according to a Raleigh Police Department press release, ABC News reported.

In a letter to students and families after the incident, the school's principal Brian Saunders said the "suspect is not a student at Millbrook High School."

"The best means to keep schools safe is to maintain healthy and open relationships between adults and children at all times," he said. "Please help us to continue to emphasize to students that they should feel comfortable in talking about situations that cause them concern."

"Know that we will continue to take every measure to ensure the safety of our students," he added. "Out of an abundance of caution, additional law enforcement will be on campus tomorrow. We also will have Millbrook High School counselors in place on campus to support any students who need assistance."

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

"The Raleigh Police Department works closely with Wake County Public Schools to ensure the safety of students and staff every day," police said, CBS 17 reported.

