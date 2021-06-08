'Charming, Caring' 10-Year-Old N.Y.C. Boy Is Fatally Shot, Suspect at Large 

Justin Wallace was shot at his aunt's home during a barbecue Saturday night

The father of a 10-year-old New York City boy who was fatally shot Saturday night is speaking out as his son's killer remains on the loose.

"The pain that I am feeling right now I can't … I have to live with this for the rest of my life," Albert Wallace told CBS2. "He's too young to die. He has life to live!"

Wallace told the station he and his son, Justin Wallace, were at his sister's house in Queens for a barbecue after a day at the beach. That's when a gunman fired more than a dozen rounds at the home, striking Justin and his older cousin, 29-year-old Kyle Forrester. Wallace believes his nephew was the target of the shooting.

Justin, a fifth grader at Challenge Preparatory Charter School, was going to turn 11 on Tuesday, according to The New York Times.

Forrester was shot in the shoulder and survived while Justin was shot in the stomach and was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

"I tell the doctors, 'Go back in and pump his chest more. Pump, pump it, because he's too young for that,'" Wallace recalled, CBS2 reports.

"He's charming, caring. He's so intelligent, bright. You know what he loved? Cars. Any car," he added.

While Justin's family reels from their loss, police are asking the public for help in finding the killer.

On Monday, Mayor Bill de Blasio called the gunman a "cowardly, horrible human," ABC7 reports.

"The killer will be found, yes, he will be brought to justice," de Blasio said. "He will suffer the consequences of what he did."