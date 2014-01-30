Justin Bieber Back Home After Facing Assault Charges, Is 'Safe and Sound'

After a week of escalating legal woes, Justin Bieber clearly needed good night’s sleep.

Seems like he got it.

The singer’s father posted a Twitpic of the 19-year-old singer snoozing soundly in bed with his half-brother, a day after Justin turned himself in to Toronto authorities to face possible assault charges stemming from an alleged dust-up with a limousine driver.

“Safe and sound #homesweethome,” Justin’s father, Jeremy, captioned the photo, which also shows 4-year-old Jaxon deep in slumber next to his brother.

The Toronto case dealt a one-two legal punch to the “Boyfriend” crooner, who was arrested on Jan. 23 in Miami and charged with DUI, resisting arrest and driving without a valid license.

According to CNN, a toxicology report from the DUI bust confirmed that the singer, who admitted to police that he had ingested controlled substances, had marijuana and Xanax in his system.

The singer is also at the center of a White House petition demanding that the Canadian singer be deported. The petition has now garnered more than 100,000 signatures – a number that now calls for an official response from the White House.

