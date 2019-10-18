Ex-NFL Player Allegedly Shot Woman at 'Random' at Work, Then Said He Was Hiding From Russian Mafia

Image zoom Ted S Warren/AP/Shutterstock

A former NFL player was arrested on Wednesday after he allegedly shot a woman at random at a business in Boulder, Colorado.

Justin Bannan, 40, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault with extreme indifference, first-degree assault with intent to cause serious bodily harm and first-degree burglary, PEOPLE confirms. Police allege he shot a woman who worked in the same office building as he did.

Bannon was an NFL defensive lineman between 2002 to 2013. He played for five different teams: The Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos, St. Louis Rams and Detroit Lions.

Boulder police spokeswoman Laurie Ogden told the Boulder Daily Camera that the shooting appeared to be “random.” She told the newspaper that Bannan and the woman worked in the same building, but do not appear to have any other connection.

According to his arrest affidavit, the woman was shot in the shoulder as she entered an office building, which Bannan owns. Her injuries do not appear to be life threatening.

The affidavit alleges that police located Bannan at the scene. He was allegedly carrying a bag containing two loaded handguns. Authorities allege that they also found a rolled-up $20 bill coated with a white substance that later tested positive for cocaine.

According to the Denver Channel, authorities arrested Bannan and interviewed him. The arrest affidavit alleges Bannan was “sweating profusely” and “making statements about the Russian Mafia being after him.” He also allegedly said that he did not mean to shoot the woman, saying “she did not deserve that; she was a good person.”

Bannan allegedly told the police officer he got rid of his cellphone because someone was using it to track him.

Multiple news outlets, including FOX 31 Denver, report that Bannan told cops that he suffers from hydrocephalus, a condition where excess fluid builds up in brain cavities. Hydrocephalus can can lead to the loss of reasoning skills and other issues. The the Mayo Clinic says that the disease can be caused by “traumatic injury to the brain.”

Bannan is being held at the Boulder County Jail with $500,000 bond. He has not entered a plea. His attorney, David Moorhead, did not immediately return a message for comment.