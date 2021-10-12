Thomas Wales, 49, was fatally shot inside his Queen Anne home on the evening of Oct. 11, 2001

Justice Department Now Offering $2.5 Million for Help Solving 2001 Murder of Federal Prosecutor in Seattle

A $2.5 million reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder of a Seattle federal prosecutor.

The additional reward money was announced on the 20th anniversary of the slaying of Assistant United States Attorney Thomas Wales.

"The Department of Justice will never forget Tom's contributions to the department and the cause of justice, nor will we forget the tragedy of his death," Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco said in a press release. "Although two decades have passed, the Department of Justice remains committed to this investigation. Somebody knows something about this murder, and we want to do everything we can to encourage them to come forward now."

Wales, an 18-year veteran for the Western District of Washington who prosecuted white-collar crime, was fatally shot at his home on the evening of Oct. 11, 2001, one month after 9/11. Authorities believe the shooter, using a Makarov semi-automatic handgun fitted with an aftermarket barrel, crept into his Queen Anne backyard and fired several shots through a glass window while Wales was writing emails.

A witness saw a male suspect run from the area.

Wales, a 49-year-old father of two, died the following day at the hospital.

There were many theories about what happened to Wales. One of them was that he was targeted because he was the president of Washington CeaseFire, a gun control group.

The Seattle Times, citing unnamed sources, reported that the FBI has long believed that a pilot who Wales prosecuted for fraud enlisted a drug cartel to kill him. According to that theory, the drug cartel recruited a shooter to kill the prosecutor.

The FBI wouldn't comment to PEOPLE about the Times article. In a statement, the FBI said "the Seattle Prosecutor Murder Task Force continues to pursue as a top priority the investigation of the murder of federal prosecutor Tom Wales. This joint effort by the FBI, the Seattle Police Department, the Department of Justice, and the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office covered thousands of investigative leads."

In addition to the reward, the Department of Justice announced that the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Washington where Wales worked will join the long-established Wales task force of agents and officers from the FBI, the Seattle Police Department and the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

"The addition of these resources, including attorneys and investigators from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Washington and FBI, will put the department in the strongest possible position to solve Tom's murder," Monaco said in the press release.