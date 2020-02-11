Jussie Smollett Indicted by Special Prosecutor: Reports

Image zoom Jussie Smollett Leon Bennett/Getty

Jussie Smollett has been indicted by a special prosecutor, stemming from the racist and anti-gay attack he alleged occurred in January 2019, according to multiple reports.

ABC News, CBS Chicago, and Fox32 Chicago all report Smollett was indicted by special prosecutor Dan Webb.

Smollett was originally indicted in March 2019 with 16 counts of disorderly conduct for allegedly filing a false report claiming two men attacked him in an alleged homophobic and racist hate crime in Chicago.

The Empire actor pleaded not guilty to allegations that he lied to police when he said he was attacked in what authorities later claimed was a staged incident to draw attention to himself.

Later in March, charges against Smollett were dropped. However, the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office did not fully retreat from its initial decision to bring charges against him or otherwise address whether prosecutors still believed he staged the attack, saying they “stand by the Chicago Police Department’s investigation and our approval of charges.” Smollett has always denied any wrongdoing.

After the charges were dropped, Smollett told reporters, “I’ve been truthful and consistent on every single level since day one.”

Smollett added, “I would not be my mother’s son if I was capable of doing what I was accused of.”

After the scandal, Smollett’s TV character, Jamal Lyon, was written off Empire. Creator Lee Daniels confirmed in June that the character would not return for the sixth and final season on FX, though showrunner Brett Mahoney has said that Smollett’s character could make one last appearance.