Jury in Ahmaud Arbery Murder Case Only Includes 1 Black Member

Ahmaud Arbery's family attorney said that 11 potential Black jurors were struck by the defense

The jury has been selected in the trial of Gregory McMichael, his son Travis McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr. for Ahmaud Arbery's murder last year.

It took two-and-a-half weeks for the jury, which includes only one Black member, to be selected, CNN reported Wednesday. The prosecution have claimed that the defense disproportionately struck potential Black jurors based on race. After hearing arguments, Judge Timothy Walmsley judged that the jurors were dismissed for valid reasons other than race.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The 16-member jury (including four alternates) includes five men and 11 women.

Arbery's family's attorney Lee Merritt addressed the selection on Twitter Wednesday.

"It took less than 2 seconds for prosecutors to announce an intent to challenge the defense team's use of strikes— alleging racial bias. Only one of the 16 potential jurors is African-American," he wrote, adding that "11 African American jurors were struck by the defense team."

Merritt also said that one third of the potential jurors were African American, and of the defense team's 24 strikes, 11 "were directed at African Americans."

"Only a single black male made it to the actual jury," he said. Wanda Cooper-Jones, Arbery's mother, called the selection "devastating," CNN reported.

Meanwhile, defense attorneys are happy with the selection. "We are very pleased that we have been able to select now 16 members of this community," said Travis McMichael's attorney Jason Sheffield, according to CNN. "Where this community can now decide the pending issues of this indictment, and we truly believe that they will do so fairly and in keeping with what we all understand justice to be about."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Arbery was shot and killed on Feb. 23, 2020, after being chased down a suburban street in Brunswick, Georgia, by the McMichaels and their neighbor, Bryan Jr. The trio allegedly pursued and confronted Arbery with two firearms after they saw him running, and Travis allegedly fatally shot him during a struggle over Travis' shotgun.

The defense alleges the men believed Arbery matched the description of someone who reportedly burglarized a home construction site, and they were attempting a citizen's arrest.

The selection process has been widely documented as a difficult one, with potential jurors already having formed strong opinions on the case or fearful to sit, CNN previously reported.

The McMichaels and Bryan Jr. were charged with one count each of interference with rights and one count of attempted kidnapping in April. They have all pleaded not guilty.