Lucy Letby Trial: Jury Hears That Fluid and Air Was Forced into Baby's Stomach

The British nurse accused of killing seven babies in her care allegedly tried to murder her final victim by pouring clear liquid down his throat and forcing air into his stomach, prosecutors said.

This attempted murder came after she murdered two triplet brothers in a span of three days, prosecutors alleged.

Lucy Letby, 33, has been on trial for months after being accused of killing 7 babies and attempting to murder 10 others between June 2015 and June 2016 at the Countess of Chester Hospital in Chester. She has denied all of the charges.

Lucy Letby. SWNS

On Wednesday, jurors in the sensational trial at Manchester Crown Court heard how this infant, called Child Q, was "stable" the night before his heart rate and oxygen levels fell and he ended up needing breathing support, the BBC reports.

Prosecutors for the Crown said Letby used a nasogastric tube to inject air and fluid into the infant's stomach to kill him, the BBC reports.

Medical expert Dr. Dewi Evans testified that he believed water or saline along with air had been forced down the tube, according to the Daily Mail.

"Clearly there was enough fluid injected down his nasogastric tube into his stomach to make him vomit, he only would have vomited if he had quite a significant amount of fluid," Evans testified, the BBC reports.

The infant had breathing problems after that likely because of the fluid which put pressure on his tiny diaphragm, according to Evans.

"Once he vomited, it was nature's way of un-splinting the diaphragm and easier for the resuscitation to be successful," he testified. Pediatrician Dr. John Gibbs also testified, telling the court that by June 2016, the hospital was growing very concerned about all the baby deaths, the BBC reports.

He asked who had been taking care of Child Q after his downward medical spiral.

"I wouldn't normally want to know who was looking after patients," he said. However, he was "worried about what was happening on the unit."

He had reportedly testified earlier that there was a "common factor" with all the infant crashes and deaths at the hospital from June 2015 to June 2016: Letby was allegedly there.