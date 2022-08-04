Jurors in Parkland School Shooting Trial to Visit Still-Bloodstained Building

The 12-member jury, 10 alternates, attorneys and Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer will tour the three-story building at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Thursday

By
Published on August 4, 2022 10:24 AM
gettyimages-919901410.jpg
PARKLAND, FL - FEBRUARY 18: Charles Lambeth and Joey Wong (l-r) alumni of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School look on at the school on February 18, 2018 in Parkland, Florida. Police arrested 19 year old former student Nikolas Cruz for the mass shooting that killed 17 people on February 14. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images).

Jurors involved in the Parkland school shooting trial are scheduled to visit the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where 14 students and 3 staff members were killed in a mass shooting more than four years ago, on Thursday, according to the Associated Press.

The seven-man, five-woman jury, plus 10 alternates, will be bused from the Broward County Courthouse in downtown Fort Lauderdale to the school, which is located approximately 30 miles away, the outlet reported.

Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer, prosecutors and defense attorneys will similarly tour the three-story freshman building, also known as the "1200," which remains unchanged from February 14, 2018, the day defendant Nikolas Cruz killed the 17 people, per the AP.

Rooms in the building are still bloodstained, with windows and doors shot out with bullet holes. Rotted Valentine's Day flowers and balloons are still evident, as only the bodies and personal effects such as backpacks have been removed from the sealed space, the outlet said.

Security is expected to be tight, with the area around the school set to be sealed off by law enforcement, according to the AP. Airspace over the area could also be monitored in order to deter protestors and to protect the jurors' safety, the outlet added.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz is lead into the courtroom during the penalty phase of his trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, July 18, 2022. - Cruz, who has pleaded guilty to gunning down 17 people at his former high school in Parkland, is on trial Monday with jurors set to hand down either the death penalty or a life sentence.
CARLINE JEAN/POOL/AFP via Getty

Cruz, 23, pled guilty last October to 17 counts of first-degree murder. The sentencing phase is to determine whether he will receive the death penalty or life in prison.

Kai Koerber, who was a junior at the school during the shooting told the AP that the building is a "colossal structure that you can't miss."

"It is just a constant reminder ... that is tremendously trying and horrible," he said.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

On Tuesday, victims' family members, including Fred Guttenberg, who lost 14-year-old daughter Jaime in the tragedy, gave testimony that resulted in an emotional response from Cruz's attorneys, who were moved to tears, according to The Washington Post.

In order for Cruz to be sentenced to death, the jury will need to reach a unanimous decision, according to the outlet.

Related Articles
gettyimages-919901410.jpg
Parkland Survivor Recounts Terror During Penalty Phase of Shooter's Trial: 'No Way to Protect Ourselves'
gettyimages-919901410.jpg
Jury Selection Begins at Sentencing Trial for Parkland Mass Shooter
School Shooting Florida, Parkland, USA - 15 Feb 2018
Shooter Pleads Guilty to All 17 Murders in 2018 Attack at Parkland, Fla., High School
Murdaugh Family
Everything to Know About the Murdaugh Family Murders, Including Details of Allegations Against Alex
victims of Santa Fe Texas Shooting
New Details Emerge from 2018 Santa Fe School Shooting: 'I Finally Know Exactly How My Daughter Died,' Says Mom
Scot Peterson
Parkland School Officer Arrested, Accused of 'Complete Inaction' in Shooting that Killed 17
School Shooting Florida, Parkland, USA - 14 Feb 2018
Florida School Superintendent Calls for 'Real Conversation About Gun Control' After Mass Shooting
2077AAD7
Florida School Shooting: How to Help Victims' Families and Survivors
2077A699
Police Claim Alleged School Shooter Hid Himself In Crowd of Terrified Students to Escape Scene
Students And Parents Return To Florida School For Orientation Following Shooting
Stoneman Douglas Students Make Emotional Return to School for Orientation as Classes Resume Wednesday
Members of the community attend a vigil to honor the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.
PEOPLE Explains: After Heartbreak of Florida School Shooting That Killed 17, What Happens Now?
School Shooting Florida - 18 Feb 2015
Deputy Who Didn't Enter Florida School During Massacre Is No 'Coward': Lawyer
2077A606
17 Killed in Florida High School Mass Shooting, Suspect Is Former Student Who Was Expelled
gettyimages-919901410.jpg
Parkland High School Resource Officer Fired for Hiding Behind Car During Shooting Is Reinstated
Debra Hixon
Widow of Teacher Killed in 2018 Fla. High School Massacre Wins Election to School Board
Card Placeholder Image
Pulse Nightclub Mass Shooting: Remembering the 49 Victims, 6 Years Later