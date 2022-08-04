Jurors in Parkland School Shooting Trial to Visit Still-Bloodstained Building

Jurors involved in the Parkland school shooting trial are scheduled to visit the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where 14 students and 3 staff members were killed in a mass shooting more than four years ago, on Thursday, according to the Associated Press.

The seven-man, five-woman jury, plus 10 alternates, will be bused from the Broward County Courthouse in downtown Fort Lauderdale to the school, which is located approximately 30 miles away, the outlet reported.

Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer, prosecutors and defense attorneys will similarly tour the three-story freshman building, also known as the "1200," which remains unchanged from February 14, 2018, the day defendant Nikolas Cruz killed the 17 people, per the AP.

Rooms in the building are still bloodstained, with windows and doors shot out with bullet holes. Rotted Valentine's Day flowers and balloons are still evident, as only the bodies and personal effects such as backpacks have been removed from the sealed space, the outlet said.

Security is expected to be tight, with the area around the school set to be sealed off by law enforcement, according to the AP. Airspace over the area could also be monitored in order to deter protestors and to protect the jurors' safety, the outlet added.

CARLINE JEAN/POOL/AFP via Getty

Cruz, 23, pled guilty last October to 17 counts of first-degree murder. The sentencing phase is to determine whether he will receive the death penalty or life in prison.

Kai Koerber, who was a junior at the school during the shooting told the AP that the building is a "colossal structure that you can't miss."

"It is just a constant reminder ... that is tremendously trying and horrible," he said.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

On Tuesday, victims' family members, including Fred Guttenberg, who lost 14-year-old daughter Jaime in the tragedy, gave testimony that resulted in an emotional response from Cruz's attorneys, who were moved to tears, according to The Washington Post.

In order for Cruz to be sentenced to death, the jury will need to reach a unanimous decision, according to the outlet.