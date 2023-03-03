Juror Reveals Piece of Evidence that Convinced Him of Alex Murdaugh's Guilt

After a nearly six-week-long trial, once-prominent South Carolina lawyer, Alex Murdaugh, 54, has been found guilty of murdering his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, in 2021.

Now, a juror is speaking out about the verdict, which came after less than three hours of deliberation.

Juror Craig Moyer told Good Morning America that cell phone evidence introduced early on in the trial is what made him sure of Murdaugh's guilt.

"I was certain it was [Murdaugh's] voice," Moyer said. "Everybody else could hear [Murdaugh's voice] too."

At the start of the trial, prosecutor Creighton Waters revealed that Paul had sent a cell phone video — taken near the dog kennels on the family's Islandton property — to a friend at 8:44 p.m. on the night the murders occurred. The video features the voices of Paul, Maggie and Alex.

The video was a key component for the prosecution because Murdaugh initially denied being near the dog kennels where Maggie and Paul were killed.

Sometime after that video was taken, Paul was shot in the chest and head with a shotgun at close range. Maggie was shot multiple times, including one shot in the back and additional shots while she was lying on the ground. She had been shot with 300 Blackout ammo from an AR-style rifle. Both of them were pronounced dead at the scene.

For nearly two years, Murdaugh maintained that he hadn't been with Paul and Maggie at the family's dog kennels on the night they were killed. But when he took the stand during the murder trial, he admitted that he lied about his whereabouts.

"I lied about being down there, and I'm so sorry that I did," Murdaugh said on the stand.

However, Murdaugh still adamantly denied fatally shooting Maggie or Paul.

According to Moyer, when the jury went to deliberate after closing arguments, they took a vote. Nine, including Moyer, believed Murdaugh was guilty, two thought he was innocent and one was unsure.

However, after going through the evidence again, all jurors unanimously agreed that Murdaugh was guilty of murdering his wife and son.

Moyer also said he thought Murdaugh was a "good liar, but not good enough."

"I didn't see any true remorse or any compassion or anything." Moyer told GMA, refrencing when Murdaugh took the stand in his own defense.

"He never cried," Moyer continued. "All he did was blow snot. No tears."

Murdaugh was convicted of two counts of murder and two weapons charges. The guilty verdicts were read around 7 p.m. on Thursday night.

According to GMA, after the verdict, Murdaugh turned to his surviving son Buster — who was in the courtroom — and said "I'm sorry. I love you."

Murdaugh's defense attorney asked for a mistrial, which the judge quickly denied.

"The evidence of guilt is overwhelming, and I deny the motion," state Circuit Judge Clifton Newman said.

The Murdaugh family. Maggie Murdaugh/Facebook

Lead prosecutor Creighton Waters thanked the jury in a news conference after the verdict.

"I want to thank the jurors for their service and the justice they delivered to Richard Alexander Murdaugh today," Waters said.

"Alex Murdaugh tried one last con to prevent the accountability he has never had to face in his life, but the jury saw through that and properly found he murdered his wife and son in cold blood," Waters added.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said during the news conference, "Our criminal justice system worked tonight. It gave a voice to Maggie and Paul Murdaugh, who were brutally mowed down and murdered on the night of June 7, 2021, by someone that they loved and someone that they trusted."

On Friday morning, Murdaugh was sentenced to two life sentences for the murders.

He still faces dozens of charges for alleged financial crimes, including misappropriating money from his law firm, defrauding clients of funds and computer crimes. A trial for those charges will be held at a later date.