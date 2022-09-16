Teen Who Was Skateboarding Home Was Attacked, Killed by Stranger in Party City Parking Lot; Suspect Convicted

A North Dakota man accused of killing a teen girl skateboarding home through a parking lot has been found guilty of her murder, reports say.

Arthur Prince Kollie, 24, was also convicted of robbery and aggravated assault in connection with the death of 14-year-old Jupiter Paulsen, multiple outlets report.

In June 2021, Jupiter was on her way to her mother's house, when she was stabbed more than 20 times, strangled and stomped on during a nearly 30-minute attack as she skateboarded through a Fargo, N.D., Party City store parking lot, according to KVLY-TV.

Surveillance video captured Kollie assaulting Jupiter before fleeing the scene, the outlet previously reported.

A city sanitation worker who testified during the eight-day trial said he saw Kollie kneeling over the girl's body in front of the store, per the station.

Hours later, Kollie was captured by authorities.

During the trial, Kollie's defense attorney Eric Baumann argued his client suffered a psychotic break when he killed Jupiter. Kollie denied remembering the attack and claimed to have been high on meth, The Forum reports.

But, after two hours of jury deliberations Thursday, Kollie was found guilty of murdering Jupiter.

"We got him. We got him and it's over," Jupiter's mother, Antonia Johnson, told KVLY, following the verdict. "Rest. Just know that justice was served. Justice for Jupiter."

"I'm going to go home and hug my kids because this has been a long road. I'm taking each day not for granted, just taking each day for what it is and living life as fully as possible," Johnson continued.

Kollie will be sentenced at a later date.

PEOPLE was not able to immediately reach his attorney.